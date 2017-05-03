Clinton blames election loss partly on “unprecedented interference”
Mrs. Clinton said the “events in the last 10 days” were the reason why she thought that her campaign lost.
The post Clinton blames election loss partly on “unprecedented interference” appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!