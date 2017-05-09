CLO calls for local elections in Anambra, Enugu, Imo

SOUTH-EAST zone of the Civil Liberties, CLO, has called on the governors of Anambra, Enugu and Imo States to conduct local government elections in their various states. According to a statement made available to journalists in Awka by the organisation’s zonal chairman, Comrade Alloysius Attah, while citing Section 7(1) of the 1999 constitution of the […]

