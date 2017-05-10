Cloudy, shower conditions to prevail on Thursday – NiMet

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy to partly cloudy conditions over the central states of the country on Thursday morning.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by it Central Forecast Office (CFO), on Wednesday in Abuja also predicted chances of localised thunderstorms over Abuja, Kaduna, Lokoja, Makurdi, Jalingo and Mambilla during the evening and night period.

It added that the central states would have day and night temperature of 30 to 35 and 18 to 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

The agency predicted that southern states would experience increased cloudiness with chances of localised rain showers over the coastal cities of Lagos, Ijebu-Ode, Port Harcourt and Calabar in the morning.

It also predicted prospects of moderate thunderstorms over the inland cities of Akure, Ado-Ekiti, Oshogbo, Ibadan, Enugu, Owerri, Awka, Abakaliki, Benin, Warri, Yenagoa, Calabar, Ikom and Port Harcourt during the evening and night period.

NiMet added that the southern states would have day and night temperatures of 31 to 34 and 20 to 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

According NiMet, Northern states will experience partly cloudy condition with chances of localised thunderstorms around Sokoto and Kebbi axis during the morning hours.

“The region will have night températures of 30 to 42 and 21 to 28 degrees Celsius respectively.

“Moisture laden winds are intruding into the country and such is expected to result in increased cloudiness and induce weather activities in some selected cities around the country,” NiMet predicted.

The post Cloudy, shower conditions to prevail on Thursday – NiMet appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

