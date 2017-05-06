Cloudy, thundery activities to prevail on Sunday – NiMet predicts

Abuja – The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has predicted cloudy condition over the Central States on Sunday with chances of early morning moderate thunderstorms over Abuja, Lokoja, Makurdi, Mambilla, Lafia, Minna and Ilorin.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office (CFO), on Saturday in Abuja, also predicted prospects of localised thunderstorms over the high ground areas of Jos and Kaduna later in the day.

It added that the region would also experience day and night temperature of 30 to 34 and 19 to 26 respectively.

The agency predicted that the Southern states would experience increased cloudiness with chances of early morning moderate thunderstorms over Lagos, Ijebu-Ode, Port Harcourt, Calabar, Akure, Ado-Ekiti, Osogbo and Ibadan.

It also predicted prospects of localised thunderstorms over Enugu, Owerri, Awka, Abakaliki, Benin, Warri, Yenagoa, Calabar and Port Harcourt during the evening and night period

The agency added that the region would have day and night temperatures of 31 to 33 and 21 to 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, Northern States will experience cloudy to partly cloudy conditions with chances of localised thunderstorms around Yelwa and Kebbi axis during the morning period.

“The Northern region will also have day and night temperatures of 34 to 42 and 24 to 30 degrees Celsius respectively.

“Sufficient influx of moisture into the country is expected to result in increased cloudiness and induce rainfall activities in some selected cities around the country,” NiMet predicted. (NAN)

