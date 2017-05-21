Coach Preko excited as FC Ifeanyi Ubah wallop 3SC 3-0 in Ibadan

Coach Yaw Preko of FC Ifeanyi Ubah says he is excited with his team for opening the second stanza of the Nigeria Professional League (NPFL) with an away victory.

Preko expressed his joy after his side walloped their hosts, Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) 3-0 on Sunday in Ibadan to take home the maximum three points at stake.

He added that they exhibited what the team was capable of doing, noting that they had, from the beginning of the season, worked gradually to attain their current form.

“Seven games without defeat are behind us, we are taking it game after game. We will keep on working and improving.

“3SC gave us tough time back in Nnewi because we underrated them. Today, we know 3SC is at the bottom of the table but we promised not to underrate them.

“We came with the determination to play and kill and fortunately for us, we got an early goal that helped us to finish the game,’’ he said.

Preko said that his team would not relent in its efforts at winning games, noting that the season was still long and they must continue to work hard.

Ikechukwu Ezenwa, FC Ifeanyi Ubah’s goalkeeper, said that he had the confidence of saving penalty kicks and it worked out for him.

He said that he had read the steps of the player who took the penalty as a guide to saving the kick.

Newsmen report that Ifeanyi Ubah got its three goals from Godwin Obaje, Kojo Baar and King Osanga in the second, 16th and 88th minutes of the game.

However, Uchechukwu Onyedikachi of Ifeanyi Ubah was sent off the pitch in the 72nd minute having bagged two yellow cards.

Also, Enzenwa saved a penalty kick from Adigun Abayomi of 3SC in the 73rd minute, which would have been a motivation for the home team.

Meanwhile, the 3SC supporters left the stadium filled to the capacity disappointed as the team received unbearable bashing from the visitors.

More disappointed was the Bayo Adelabu Foundation (BAF), owned by Chief Adebayo Adelabu, a Deputy Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) who had come to the stadium to showcase his political aspiration.

The CBN deputy governor, who had pledged N500,000 to the players if they win the match and had supported the team with N2 million, left the stadium after the first half of the game.

The post Coach Preko excited as FC Ifeanyi Ubah wallop 3SC 3-0 in Ibadan appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

