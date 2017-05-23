Cocaine trafficking: Ogbuaya, wanted Lagos socialite reports to NDLEA

By Evelyn Usman

Lagos socialite, Mrs Fumilola Arike Ogbuaya, who was declared wanted by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, in connection with unlawful exportation of 1.595kg of cocaine to Saudi Arabia three months ago, has reported at the agency’s Lagos Command.

The anti-narcotics agency commenced investigation on Mrs. Ogbuaya after arresting one Odeyemi Omolara Morayo, also known as Ariyo Monsurat Olabisi, for drug trafficking. The suspect, during interrogation, implicated Ogbuaya.

Several invitations, according to the NDLEA, to the socialite for questioning was not honoured.

The agency’s head of Public Affairs, Ofoyeju Mitchell, who confirmed Ogbua’s visit, disclosed that NDLEA had also secured an interim forfeiture order for several assets worth billions of naira traced to Mrs Ogbuaya.

He said: “The suspect reported at the NDLEA office, weekend, in response to the manhunt organised for her in relation to the investigation of one Odeyemi Omolara Morayo, alias Ariyo Monsurat Olabisi, who was caught with cocaine on her way to Saudi Arabia.

“Subsequently, the Lagos residence of Mrs Fumilola Arike Ogbuaya was traced by a team of investigators but she was not at home. The suspect, for several months, ignored invitation from the Agency requesting her to clear herself in an ongoing cocaine investigation.

“The Agency is working for a final forfeiture order on the landed properties worth several billions of naira traced to Mrs Fumilola Arike Ogbuaya in Lagos, Ogun and Osun states.

“The assets include Arike Plaza, some plots of land and buildings in strategic locations. The Lagos socialite, a distributor of alcoholic drinks, who hails from Ilesa, Osun State, is needed by the NDLEA in the ongoing investigations.”

