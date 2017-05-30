To counter OBOR, India and Japan propose Asia-Africa sea corridor – The Indian Express
|
The Indian Express
|
To counter OBOR, India and Japan propose Asia-Africa sea corridor
The Indian Express
The two governments hope that the project would be cheaper option and have a smaller carbon footprint when compared to China's One Belt, One Road (OBOR) initiative. 0. Shares. Facebook · Twitter · Google Plus · Whatsapp. Written by Avinash Nair …
Japan, India team up with AfDB to support Africa's development
Cocoa export: Africa has been doing a stupid thing since 1863, says Akin Adesina
Thirteen African countries seal agriculture industrialization deal with India
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!