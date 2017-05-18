Colbert And Brad Pitt Ponder The Universe [Video]

Brad Pitt has been getting very deep of late.

That GQ interview and bizarre photoshoot is a prime example (HERE), Pitt opening up about his problems with drugs and alcohol whilst posing for some truly oddball snaps.

I can’t resist, I have to pop two in here:

Yeah, I dunno either.

So Stephen Colbert’s latest guest for his ‘Big Questions With Even Bigger Stars’ was the Brad, and together the two wrestled with some of life’s great mysteries.

This is actually quite a bit of fun:

Rumour has it that the crowd fought violently over that blanket at the end of the show.

[source:mashable]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

