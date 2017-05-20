Collapsed Building: Developers unsealed ‘stop work’ order, says Lagos

Govt To Prosecute Culprits For Contravention

The Lagos State Government yesterday disclosed that the developers of the three-storey building, which collapsed in Ilasamaja on Thursday, criminally unsealed a ‘stop work’ order on the building and continued construction before the incident.

Speaking to journalists after an on-the-spot assessment of the site, Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Mr. Wasiu Anifowose, said officials of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) disapproved the building, but the developers illegally broke the seal to continue work.

Anifowose said officers in charge of that area had two weeks before the collapse disapproved the development, because it was being built contrary to building regulations.

