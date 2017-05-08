Pages Navigation Menu

Colonel elbows Police Commissioner while saluting Governor Shettima

Posted on May 8, 2017

Damian Chukwu, Borno State Commissioner of Police, has been hospitalised as a result of an eye injury he suffered when an Army Colonel attempted to salute Governor Kashim Shettima. The incident took place at the Borno Government House. Chukwu sustained serious eye injuries as a result of the impact of the Colonel’s elbow. The Commissioner […]

