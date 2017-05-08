Colonel elbows Police Commissioner while saluting Governor Shettima

Damian Chukwu, Borno State Commissioner of Police, has been hospitalised as a result of an eye injury he suffered when an Army Colonel attempted to salute Governor Kashim Shettima. The incident took place at the Borno Government House. Chukwu sustained serious eye injuries as a result of the impact of the Colonel’s elbow. The Commissioner […]

Colonel elbows Police Commissioner while saluting Governor Shettima

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

