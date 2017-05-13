Comedian AY Elated To Have Street Named After Him

Ace Nigerian comedian, AY Makun, just had a street in an estate he once lived in named after him. The happy comedian who took to Instagram to share the good news. He wrote; “I have seen streets in our cities named after so many famous people from politics, to sports and to other who served…

