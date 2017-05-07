Comedian Bovi Acquires New G-Wagon For His Wife (Photo)
Bovi has acquired a brand new Mercedes G63 amg SUV for his wife. Surprisingly, it was Basketmouth’s wife, Elsie, who was the whistler blower and took to social media to congratulate Bovi and his wife, Kris, for purchasing the new SUV. See photos below;
The post Comedian Bovi Acquires New G-Wagon For His Wife (Photo) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
