Comedian “I Go Die” Surprises Mum with a House ( So Beautiful) – Reports Afrique News
|
Reports Afrique News
|
Comedian “I Go Die” Surprises Mum with a House ( So Beautiful)
Reports Afrique News
Popular Nigerian comedian, Francis Agoda, also known as “I go dye” has just built a palatial mansion for his mother. I Go Dye who recently celebrated his 20 years in the comedy industry made a post about the house on his social media page thus: “Well …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!