Comedian Kapere weds longtime lover. [Photos]

Local comedian Kapere, real name Yokana Mbuuse, has officially joined the marrieds club.

Kapere walked down the aisle with her longtime lover Lydia Nakinda in a mass wedding ceremony conducted by Pastor Robert Kayanja.

The pint-sized funny man, who recently gave his life to Christ, joined over 2oo other couples at Miracle Centre Catherdral Rubaga as they took their vows on Thursday to enter into the covenant of holy matrimony.

