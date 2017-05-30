Comedienne Chigul burst into tears during interview, speaks on her broken marriage (photos, video) – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Comedienne Chigul burst into tears during interview, speaks on her broken marriage (photos, video)
NAIJ.COM
Celebrated Nigerian comedienne Chioma Omeruah popularly known as Chigul could not control her feelings as she busted into tears during an interview with video director Kemi Adetiba. However, many only know Chigul to be a playful comedian and a …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!