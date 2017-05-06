Commissioners, SAs, SSAs to emerge before end of month – Obaseki

SIMON EBEGBULEM

BENIN CITY-GOVERNOR Godwin Obaseki of Edo state Saturday received the report of the screening committee for political appointees, disclosing that Commissioners and other political appointees will emerge before the end of the month.

The Professor Dennis Agbonlahor-led screening committee on Political Appointments, had screened Special Advisers (SA) and Senior Special Assistants (SSA) nominated by leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from wards and Local Government Areas of the state.

While presenting the report to the governor, Prof.Agbonlahor who disclosed that the committee had three weeks ago submitted the report on the recommendation for the appointment of Commissioners, explained that “We received 11 applications for the positions of Special Advisers, we recommended 6 nominees; two each from the three senatorial districts in the state. Out of the six, two are female; which represents 33% of the nominees.

“We used the same criteria to screen the SSAs. We received 150 applications and after interview with the leaders of the various Local government Councils and the applicants when necessary, we nominated 54 people” adding that “ we also found ten distinguished Edo sons and daughters qualified to work with this administration and their names were equally included” he said.

Obaseki commended the committee members for adhering to the principles and criteria set up for the screening process, asserting that the screening process was necessary to allow people at the grassroots participate in the selection of political leaders.

“We must involve people at the grassroot level to participate in the process of nominating people they believe will represent their interest to work in government. And I want to say that government will look at the recommendation and I can assure you that before the end of this month our Commissioners and SAs and others will emerge”.

The governor explained further that the committee was set up to listen and review the compliant of those who felt they were left out of the political screening process, saying that the process was to ensure equity and justice to all in the scheme of things.

The post Commissioners, SAs, SSAs to emerge before end of month – Obaseki appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

