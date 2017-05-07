Committee urges IDPs managers, security agencies to end sexual harassment

Mr Abdulkadir Azarema, Chairman, National Logistic Committee on Distribution of Relief Material to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), has called on agencies responsible for the duty to safeguard camps and unite to avoid sexual harassment.

Azarema made the appeal in an intetvirw with the Newsmen on Sunday in Benin

The Chairman, who is also an Assistant Comptroller of Customs, said that Benin IDPs camp had not recorded any case of sexual harassment like other camps in the Northeast.

“The issue of social menace; we are happy here, the pastor has told us that there were no reports on social or sexual harassment.

”There were no cases of diseases but nevertheless in other places we have heard of some cases.

“The agencies responsible for maintaining the camps, state governments, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and health officials should put hands together to ensure that IDPs camps are secure from insurgency.

“They should be sure they are protected from internal problems such as conflict between IDPs, conflict between security agencies and social workers and the issue of sexual harassment should be curtailed

“The IDPs should also respect one another and ensure they live in harmony with one another.’’

According to him, the Federal Government has been making efforts to ensure that IDPs are returned to their various communities.

Azarema said that the military, police and other security agencies had complemented the efforts of each other to ensure that security was attained.

He added that with their efforts, sporadic attack of Boko Haram has been suppressed as government was putting in efforts to ensure all those were controlled.

Azarema said that it would not be wise to return everybody (IDPs) to their communities when there might be some treats, adding that majority of the IDPs had returned to their secured villages.

“The ones in Benin particularly, we have heard from them that some of them want to stay here to complete their education which they have started.

“So we cannot say that they must go back since they have an ambition to accomplish their education.

“We are glad they are getting support from the state government and other donor agencies.’’

