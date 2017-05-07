Common sexual problems and their novelty based solution (ADVERTORIAL)

Do you have any product that can prevent vaginal odour? Hauwa

There is a gel that can help conceal vaginal odour. It is called Coke Life Jam Lubricant and it has a wonderful fragrance. But this is what I advise. To solve this problem naturally, ensure that your genitals get adequate air. Silk based clothing like body shapers, tights and panties contribute to this odour by limiting air circulation. Except you have an infection, the odour you complain about shouldn’t be that strong. So wear cotton underwear or lacy underwear with enough room for air and always wash those parts before intercourse. And sometimes on weekends, you can go without underwear and air that region and always wash before intercourse – Uche

When I am having intercourse and I ejaculate, sometimes I cannot tell if anything came out. Why is that and what can I do to change it? Olakunle

There are many causes of low semen volume such as aging, retrograde ejaculation, diabetes, blood pressure medications and even masturbation. The only one you should be worried about is retrogradeejaculation, which is a situation whereby the semen flows back into the body during climax. If that is not the case with you then you are fine and you can always increase your semen volume with a supplement like Volume Pills. It increases semen volume by up to 500% and also helps with fertility – Uche

I am 59 years old and my erections are no longer what they used to be. Sometimes I get it and at other times I get nothing – EngrBulus

This is normal for your age but you can get help. Ask forStiff Nightserection pills or Man Up Nowsupplement. They both give strong erections and performance stamina and will suit you well – Uche

I have been using the Penis Enlargement Pumpwith Max Man II enlarger for over a year now and I am 8 inches long when erect. Can I stop now? – Justin

Oh yes you can stop now. That is a huge result already. Congratulations. 8 inches. That is a monster – Uche

I want to treat my wife better in the bedroom and I believe you can teach me. You were highly recommended– Akin

There are a lot of materials out there for adult sex education. Get the movies Erotic Sex Positions, Maximizing G Spot Pleasures and Kamasutra Couple’s Guide. You will learn a lot – Uche

I want another pack of that FX 3000drug for weak erection and an affordable vibrator for my wife – John

Sure. Call the numbers here. For a cheap and effective vibrator, ask for the Pink Water Proof Multi Speed Dildo – Uche

I am really enjoying the FX 3000 supplement I bought but my fear is that if I stop using it, I cannot perform – Effiong

Effiong it depends on what is wrong with you. FX 3000 gives strong erections, delays premature ejaculation and enlarges the penis. If you suffer from erectile dysfunction, then you definitely need FX 3000to perform. But if your erections are good and you only use the drug just to make you better, then of course you can still have sex without it. But the sex won’t be as good. That’s all – Uche

Many years ago, I bought a vibrator from you. I think it was Afro Whooper or something like that. But it got lost when I was moving house. I need something that good again. I also need a reliable aphrodisiac that can turn me on in less than one hour. Thanks – Viviane

For the vibrator, ask for 8″ Vibrating Jelly dong. It is the best realistic vibrator at the moment. As for a quick aphrodisiac, get the G Female Arousal Pills. It is very good and works in less than one hour – Uche

That is all for today. Adults in need of these treatments/novelties can call us on 08171912551, 08027901621 or 07086754515 for help. We can also be reached via whatsapp on 08188153279 and instagram on

zeevirtualmedialtd. Visit www.zeevirtualmedia.com to view our entire range of products or to order online. Zee Virtual Media delivers all over Nigeria. Email us at custserv@zeevirtualmedia.com-Uche Edochie, MD, Zee Virtual Media.

The post Common sexual problems and their novelty based solution (ADVERTORIAL) appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

