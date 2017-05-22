Commonwealth Scholarship For Masters & PHD In South Africa, Sri Lanka, Gibraltar.

The Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU) Scholarships programme for postgraduate students for 2017/2018 at member institutions in South Africa, Sri Lanka, and Gibraltar has started. Description: The Commonwealth Scholarships invites application to all interested and equally qualified candidates who wants to obtain a Masters and PHD degree programmes in South Africa, Sri Lanka and Gibraltar. …

The post Commonwealth Scholarship For Masters & PHD In South Africa, Sri Lanka, Gibraltar. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

