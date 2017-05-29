Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Commotion as Residents Trapped After Three Storey Building Collapses In Lagos Island This Morning (Photos)

Posted on May 29, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

According to report coming from Lagos this morning, a 3 storey building under renovation, just collapsed on Daddy Alaja street, Oke-Arin, Lagos Island. The building collapsed about 7:25am this morning.
Some residents are believed to have been trapped as emergency officials have arrived the scene. More details sooon….See more photo of the scene below;

The post Commotion as Residents Trapped After Three Storey Building Collapses In Lagos Island This Morning (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.