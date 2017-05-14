Community warns: Don’t add Effurun families to Agaga Erugba leadership

The people of Agaga Erugba community in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State have vowed to resist any attempt to add other families from Effurun community that have no ancestry with them into the leadership of their community.

In a protest letter dated May 10, 2017 by the leadership of the community, signed by Chief Blessing Eyagomare and Churchill Ajueyisi, addressed to the Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Abe I, they vowed to resist the inclusion of Ajomata,Eduoh,Efebraye and Arigbe families of Effurun community which they said had no historical nor ancestry within the leadership of their community. They wondered why other communities of Ekpan,Enerhen, Ugborikoko, Ugboroke, Ugbomro, all in Uvwie ” had members of their communities constituted into their respective leadership, saying the case of Agaga Erugba community should not be different’

They vowed to resist any attempt to add any additional families to their community which could make them subordinate to Effurun community as they say, Agaga Erugba is not a colony of Effurun community’.

The President General of Agaga Erugba community stated: “We shall be left with no other option than to join Igbudu,Agbarha or Udu Kingdom. In the first place we never begged anybody to make us a community if going back to Agaga Layout will give us our peace, so be it’”, he said.

The post Community warns: Don’t add Effurun families to Agaga Erugba leadership appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

