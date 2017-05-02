Pages Navigation Menu

Complete the Fusion Puzzle for Unlimited Fun, a Hang out with Your Favourite Celebrities & Full Access to the #StarMusicTheFusion Concert | Saturday, May 6th

May 2, 2017

Nigeria’s most accomplished and celebrated music artistes, DJs and football stars will battle it out at the first of three #StarMusicTheFusion concerts. Date: Saturday, May 6th, 2017. Venue: Balmoral Marquee of the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos. If you don’t already know, Star Music The Fusion is Nigeria’s first music and football platform brought […]

