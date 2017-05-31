Pages Navigation Menu

Condemned female Nigerian prisoner re-arrested five years after escape

A condemned female Nigerian prisoner, Rabi Ismail, who escaped from custody in the Hadejia Prison, Jigawa State, on December 16, 2011, has been recaptured. The Public Relations Officer of the Nigerian Prisons Service, Francis Enobore who disclosed this in a statement yesterday said the prisoner was sentenced to death by hanging, for culpable homicide by […]

