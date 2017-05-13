Confed Cup: Rivers seek winning start against Club Africain – The Punch
Confed Cup: Rivers seek winning start against Club Africain
Nigeria's lone representatives in the CAF Confederation Cup, Rivers United, will on Sunday begin their quest to qualify for the semi-finals of the competition when they play against Tunisian side, Club Africain, at the Stade Olympique in Rades. The …
Rivers United shoulder Nigerian hopes in Africa
