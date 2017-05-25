Confusion as LAUTECH students besiege Osun govt house

There was seeming confusion in Osun in the early hours of Thursday, as protesting students from Ladoke Akintola University of Technology(LAUTECH) blocked the entrance of the Osun State Government House, Osogbo. The students, in their hundreds were resolute in the way they positioned themselves, as they defied downpours to agitate for payment of their lecturers’ […]

Confusion as LAUTECH students besiege Osun govt house

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

