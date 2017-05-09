Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Confusion in Ibadan markets as two claim Iyaloja title

Posted on May 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Ola Ajayi

Ibadan—THE ripples generated by the removal of Iyaloja of Ibadanland, Chief Labake Lawal and installation of a new one, Alhaja Iswat Abiola Ameringun, by the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji are yet to settle as the two women, yesterday, laid claims to the title.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Though, it was widely publicised that Chief  Lawal, ceased to be the the Iyaloja, she said she remained the title holder, claiming that her removal was not by the Olubadan-in-Council.

According to her, she was removed because she is not an Ibadan indigene, which she said, is alien to the process of choosing Iyaloja.

Security agents, believed to have been sent by the state government, had stopped an initial move to install a new person  at the palace of Olubadan.

But, the new installation was eventually done by the monarch without any hindrance.

As at now, there is division in major markets within the city as supporters of the two Iyaloja queue behind their preferred candidate for the title.

But, Olubadan responded through his Director of Media and Public Affairs, Mr. Adeola Oloko saying there is no parallel Iyaloja in Ibadan.

The Oba clarified that the Olubadan remained the prescribed and appointing authority on different categories of chiefs in Ibadanland, including Iyaloja and Babaloja.

The monarch noted that the clarification became necessary following an interview Mrs. Labake Lawal granted an Ibadan-based radio station yesterday, claiming the same title.

The post Confusion in Ibadan markets as two claim Iyaloja title appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.