Congrats! Nigerian Couple Delivers Sextuplets after Waiting for 17 Years

A Nigerian couple Adeboye and Ajibola Taiwo has delivered sextuplets at Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center after waiting 17 years. According to the university, the babies ranged in weight from 1 pound, 10 ounces to 2 pounds, 15 ounces. All six are doing well and continue to thrive in the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU neonatal intensive care unit. […]

The post Congrats! Nigerian Couple Delivers Sextuplets after Waiting for 17 Years appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

