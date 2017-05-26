Pages Navigation Menu

Congrats! Nigerian Couple Delivers Sextuplets after Waiting for 17 Years

A Nigerian couple Adeboye and Ajibola Taiwo has delivered sextuplets at Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center after waiting 17 years. According to the university, the babies ranged in weight from 1 pound, 10 ounces to 2 pounds, 15 ounces. All six are doing well and continue to thrive in the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU neonatal intensive care unit. […]

