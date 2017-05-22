Congress man calls for Trump’s Impeachment, receives death threat

Al Green (D-Texas) on Saturday revealed messages that threatened him with lynching in the wake of his call for President Trump’s impeachment. The lawmaker held a town hall event and played several recorded messages left at his offices in Texas and D.C., as first reported by The Houston Chronicle. “You’ll be hanging from a tree,”…”

The lawmaker held a town hall event and played several recorded messages left at his offices in Texas and D.C., as first reported by The Houston Chronicle.

“You’ll be hanging from a tree,” one caller said in a voicemail.

“You ain’t going to impeach nobody,” the caller added. “Try it and we will lynch all of you.”

The callers often used racial slurs and called Green the n-word for his firm position on Trump.

“We are not going to be intimidated,” Green said Saturday as reported by CBS News. “We are not going to allow this to cause us to deviate from what we believe to be the right thing to do and that is to proceed with the impeachment of President Trump.”

The post Congress man calls for Trump’s Impeachment, receives death threat appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

