Congressional Leaders Question IRS Summons to Coinbase – Nigeria Today
|
Nigeria Today
|
Congressional Leaders Question IRS Summons to Coinbase
Nigeria Today
It seems a few U.S. politicians are taking issue with the recent Internal Revenue Service's (IRS) actions towards users of the bitcoin trading platform Coinbase. Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!