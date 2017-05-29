Pages Navigation Menu

Conoil Urges Nigerians to Keep Hope Alive

Posted on May 29, 2017

Major petroleum products marketer, Conoil Plc, has congratulated the federal government and the good people of Nigeria on the 18th anniversary of democratic rule in the country, urging the citizenry to join hands to ensure a better country for all in line with our founding fathers’ dreams.

In a message to Nigerians, Conoil stated that though the country is going through difficult times, exacerbated by lower oil prices in the international markets, with unity among all Nigerians irrespective of ethnic and religious affiliations, the country would bounce back to the path of progress.

“Nigeria, like other oil-producing countries, has been dealing with the effects of declining global oil prices since 2014. But we are happy that, despite the challenges, Nigeria has made appreciable progress in the bid to surmount them,” Conoil said in a statement.

The statement added: “A basic feature of democracy is collectivity. Therefore, we must all come together to support the government in its quest to drive the country forward.”

The company also reaffirmed its faith in the future of the country and reiterated its commitment to go the extra mile to support the federal government in its efforts to sustain the current steady supply and distribution of petroleum products nationwide.

It added that it has upgraded its production storage facilities as expanded its retail network across the length and breadth of the country, to boost fuel supply.

