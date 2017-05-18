Forget Floyd Mayweather, UFC 213 needs Conor McGregor to step up and fight now – CBSSports.com
|
CBSSports.com
|
Forget Floyd Mayweather, UFC 213 needs Conor McGregor to step up and fight now
CBSSports.com
The most blatant money grab in combat sports took one step closer to becoming reality on Wednesday, when UFC president Dana White and Conor McGregor agreed to terms financially for the lightweight champion's desired fall boxing match against Floyd …
Conor McGregor still an underdog but odds shift for potential showdown with Floyd Mayweather
Conor McGregor suffers epic Floyd Mayweather gaffe hours after deal
Conor McGregor, UFC strike deal to pursue Floyd Mayweather Jr. fight
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!