Consensus 2017: Smart Car Tech ‘BlockBox’ Wins CoinDesk Hackathon

BlockBox won CoinDesk’s Consensus 2017 hackathon for its bid to make drones and smart cars safer to operate with blockchain. Black boxes have long been used to collect critical data during crashes and accidents, as explained Samuel Brooks, one of the team members, during BlockBox’s presentation. But the team wanted to expand that idea to drones and […]

Source

This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

