Constituents order Jos lawmaker to join APC

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos—THE member representing Jos South/Jos East Federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Mr. Edward Pwajok, has been ordered by his constituents to dump Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for All Progressives Congress, APC.

A cross section of the constituents, who came from the five districts in Jos South Local Government Area, comprising 20 electoral wards, gathered at the residence of the lawmaker to demand his defection.

They lamented what they described as the persistent injustice, impositions and other unresolved crises that had factionalised PDP, as well as the leadership tussle between leaders at the national level.

In a motion moved by the immediate past state PDP Youth Leader, Mr. Pam Audu, and seconded by Chairman of PDP ward chairmen in Jos South, Mr. Dung Chuwang, the constituents said: “We are directing, mandating and authorising you, Edward Pwajok, to immediately proceed with all necessary formalities at the National Assembly and write a letter to the Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, to officially denounce your member-ship of PDP and embrace APC as a platform, where we can improve the lots of the constituency.”

The post Constituents order Jos lawmaker to join APC appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

