Consumer Watch: A place that makes you plan ahead

Posted on May 16, 2017

Basket of Tomatoes              N15,500 – N25,000
A bag of Pepper  (Rodo)      N 10,000 – N18,000
A bag of Long pepper          N6, 500 – N7000
A bag Onion (white)             N18, 000 – N20, 000
A bag of Onion (Red)           N15, 000- N18, 000
50kg of long grain Rice        N16,000
A derica of long grain Rice  N280
50kg of short grain Rice.      N16,000 – N16,500
A derica of short grain Rice N300
A crate of egg                        N1,100 – 1,200
A bag of Olotu beans           N 45,000
A bag of Oloyin                     N42,000
A bag of Yam Flour (Elubo)  N45, 000- N65,000
A bag of Gari (Yellow)          N18, 500 – N19,000
A paint bucket                       N1000
A bag of Ijebu Gari                N18,500
A paint bucket                       N1000
25 Litres of Vegetable Oil    N17, 000-N17,500
10Litres                                  N6, 500-N 7000
25 Litres of Palm Oil            N11, 000
5Litres of Palm Oil               N2,200
Salt                                        N80-N150
Noodles- 70g                       N1500- N1800
Spaghetti (1packet)              N190-N200
Macaroni(1packet)               N120
Semovita (10kg)                   N2,800- N2,900
Pampers (cartons of 8)       N3, 400
Seasonings                           N110 – N500
Tomatoe paste (2,200g)     N1200-N1500
Tomatoe paste (Medium)   N550-N700
Tomatoe paste(small)         N150-N350
Tomatoe sachet (a roll)       N250 –N300
Pack of toilet roll (48pieces) N1800-N2, 300
A Satchet of milk                  N30-N50
A Sachet of beverage          N45-N50
Toothpaste                            N250-N270
5 Litres of Kerosine.             N1,200
12.5kg. Cooking gas             N4, 500
Yam (1 tuber).                       N400- N800
Ugwu Leaf (a bundle)         N3, 500 – N4, 000
A dozen of tied Ugwu Leaf N1,800,
Moin-Moin Leaf (a dozen)  N800, 1 pack- N100
Carton Titus ice Fish           N19,000
1 Carton of Kote ice fish      N16,200
1 Carton of Sawa iced Fish N10, 000, 1Kg-N600

