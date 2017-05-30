Pages Navigation Menu

Consumer Watch: A place that makes you plan ahead

Items                                                         Prices

Basket of Tomatoes                                N15,500 – N25,000

A bag of Pepper  (Rodo)                        N 10,000 – N18,000

A bag of Long pepper                            N6, 500 – N7000

A bag Onion (white)                               N18, 000 – N20, 000

A bag of Onion (Red)                              N15, 000- N18, 000

50kg of long grain Rice                           N16,000

A derica of long grain Rice                      N280

50kg of short grain Rice.                         N16,000 – N16,500

A derica of short grain Rice                    N300

A crate of egg                                            N1,100 – 1,200

A bag of Olotu beans                                N 45,000

A bag of Oloyin                                         N42,000

A bag of Yam Flour (Elubo)                      N45, 000- N65,000

A bag of Gari (Yellow)                              N18, 500 – N19,000

A paint bucket                                           N1000

A bag of Ijebu Gari                                    N18,500

A paint bucket                                           N1000

25 Litres of Vegetable Oil                         N17, 000-N17,500

10Litres                                                       N6, 500-N 7000

25 Litres of Palm Oil                                  N11, 000

5Litres of Palm Oil                                      N2,200

Salt                                                                N80-N150

Noodles- 70g                                              N1500- N1800

Spaghetti (1packet)                                      N190-N200

Macaroni(1packet)                                       N120

Semovita (10kg)                                           N2,800- N2,900

Pampers (cartons of 8)                               N3, 400

Seasonings                                                   N110 – N500

Tomatoe paste (2,200g)                             N1200-N1500

Tomatoe paste (Medium)                            N550-N700

Tomatoe paste(small)                                  N150-N350

Tomatoe sachet (a roll)                                N250 –N300

Pack of toilet roll (48pieces)                        N1800-N2, 300

A Satchet of milk                                           N30-N50

A Sachet of beverage                                    N45-N50

Toothpaste                                                      N250-N270

5 Litres of Kerosine.                                       N1,200

12.5kg. Cooking gas                                       N4, 500

Yam (1 tuber).                                                 N400- N800

Ugwu Leaf (a bundle)                                   N3, 500 – N4, 000

A dozen of tied Ugwu Leaf                          N1,800,

Moin-Moin Leaf (a dozen)                           N800, 1 pack- N100

Carton Titus ice Fish                                      N19,000

1 Carton of Kote ice fish                                N16,200

1 Carton of Sawa iced Fish                           N10, 000, 1Kg-N600

