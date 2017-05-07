Conte: Chelsea must keep their focus

Chelsea need two wins from four games to win the Premier League title, but head coach Antonio Conte is taking nothing for granted.

Conte said on Friday afternoon that he was uncertain if he was going to watch Tottenham’s clash at West Ham on Friday night, given his wife and daughter were visiting from Italy.

But he had reason to celebrate at the final whistle as Spurs’ 1-0 loss to the Hammers means Chelsea need six more points to guarantee the title.

Conte’s men play Middlesbrough on Monday, followed by West Brom on Friday, so could reclaim the trophy won by Leicester last season ahead of Spurs’ next game, against Manchester United on May 14.

“My expectation for this game is we must play a great game [vs. Middlesbrough],” Conte said. “We have to try to take three points.

“This game is very important. Now with only four games to go, it’s important to win. It won’t be easy.

“Middlesbrough is struggling to avoid relegation. We must be ready, ready to fight, ready to find the right way to take three points.’’

The post Conte: Chelsea must keep their focus appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

