Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Conte plans fitting farewell for ‘champion’ Terry – Vanguard

Posted on May 19, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

Conte plans fitting farewell for 'champion' Terry
Vanguard
Antonio Conte is planning a fitting farewell for John Terry as the Chelsea legend prepares for his Stamford Bridge send-off against Sunderland on Sunday. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads. Terry will leave Chelsea at the end of this season and his …
Premier League final day: What can still happen in the last game of the season?The Independent
Chelsea v Sunderland Betting: Mauling on the cards as champions set out to skin Black CatsGoal.com
John Terry is a champion who will keep playing, says Chelsea's Antonio ConteSkySports
Daily Star –Mirror.co.uk –Channel NewsAsia
all 221 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.