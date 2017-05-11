Conte reaffirms Chelsea commitment amid fresh Inter links – Goal.com
Goal.com
Conte reaffirms Chelsea commitment amid fresh Inter links
Antonio Conte insists he wants to remain at Chelsea for the foreseeable future despite renewed links with the head coach role at Inter. The Italian is just one win away from steering the Blues to the Premier League title in his first season at Stamford …
