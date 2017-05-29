Conte Says Moses Was Tired And Did Not Intend To Dive

Chelsea gaffer Antonio Conte believes the only reason Victor Moses went to the ground, was because he was tired not because he wanted to dive.

The winger was sent off after receiving his second yellow for the simulation, with his first coming from a tackle on Welbeck.

Even so, Conte would not judge Moses and believes he only crashed to the floor because he was fatigued.

“Honestly, I did not see the situation. I do not know for sure, but there is a lot of attention on this moment. Sometimes I think it could be tiredness,” Conte said.

“We are at the end of the season and a lot of players are tired and then there is a lot of pressure. For sure, it is not a good situation to dive, it is true.

“But Moses is an honest player and, if there was this situation, he was tired and he did not want to cheat the referee.”

Chelsea eventually ended up losing the final 2-1, with Aaron Ramsey netting the winner with 11 minutes left on the clock.

