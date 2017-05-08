Conte: Spurs Have An Advantage Over Chelsea

Antonio Conte insists Spurs have an edge over Chelsea and will be topping the table, had Chelsea not over performed this season.

Tottenham’s loss to West Ham means Chelsea need just six points from their last four to be champions.

A win against Middlesbrough and West Brom will secure the trophy for Conte’s men , but the Italian feels Tottenham have an edge over Chelsea in terms of progress.

“In this season, if Chelsea had not performed in this way, Tottenham would win the title without difficulty,” Conte said.

“Only this great season [from us] is pushing them to fight and, maybe, to win or not to win the title.

“I think that Tottenham have an advantage, if you compare Tottenham to Chelsea.

“Tottenham last season fought to win the title and Chelsea finished 10th. You can see our transfer market and Tottenham’s transfer market.

“This is my first season and I found a lot of situations, a lot of players. [Mauricio] Pochettino has been working there for three years and has changed a lot of players and is working very well.

“For me, Tottenham are a really strong team and it’s normal to see them fighting for the title.”

