Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Conte Targets Six New Players Next Season

Posted on May 17, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Chelsea manager, Antonio Conte is already thinking of how to defend their title next season following reports that he is keen on adding six new players to the team. The former Juventus and Italy national team coach has identified his targets earlier than scheduled so that the new buys will have time to blend with…

The post Conte Targets Six New Players Next Season appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.