Conte ‘won’t stay at Chelsea without family in London’ – Yahoo Sports
|
Yahoo Sports
|
Conte 'won't stay at Chelsea without family in London'
Yahoo Sports
Antonio Conte says he cannot bear another year as Chelsea manager if his family do not join him in London. Former Italy coach Conte has masterminded a sensational revival in the Blues' fortunes, leading them to a dominant Premier League title triumph.
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!