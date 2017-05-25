Control Your Tongues, Sultan Tells Northern Monarchs

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar II, has urged northern traditional leaders to be wary of their public utterances for the sake of dignity, The Guardian reports.

Speaking yesterday at the ongoing second Kano Economic and Investment Submit, the Sultan submitted:

“Traditional leaders are to be seen and not to be heard.”

Though he avoided mentioning the crisis involving the emirate and the state government, Abubakar II, however, advised the traditional rulers to stick to their customary role.

He posited that traditional leaders were strategically positioned to advise political leaders in a manner that engenders peace and development of the state.

Governor Abdulahi Umar Ganduje recently wrote the Kano State House of Assembly begging it to suspend the probe of Muhammadu Emir Sanusi II over alleged financial malfeasance and uncomplimentary remarks against the government. He had cited the intervention of prominent Nigerians for the move.

But the Sultan, however, charged governments in the region to focus on provision of job opportunities for the teeming youths to guarantee a conducive atmosphere for economic growth and development.

He urged political leaders to take advantage of the economic crisis in the land so as to engender prosperity.

“Government needs to do little to provide means of livelihood for the poor to survive. It is only the elite that need much. And creating job opportunities is want can guarantee a peaceful society and development in our region.”

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Control Your Tongues, Sultan Tells Northern Monarchs appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

