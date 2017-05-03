Controversy, as elder statesman accuses Oluwo of sodomy

Elder statesman and former Publicity Secretary of the defunct National Party of Nigeria (NPN), High Chief Abiola Ogundokun has accused Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi Adewale of sodomy and other social vices, even as he challenged him to issue him a letter for the revocation of his titles if the monarch has the authority […]

Controversy, as elder statesman accuses Oluwo of sodomy

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

