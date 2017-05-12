Controversy over Buhari’s letter calling Osinbajo coordinator unnecessary – Jonathan

Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Minna Chapter, Taidi Jonathan, has said the controversy surrounding the letter transmitted by President Muhammadu Buhari to the National Assembly is “unnecessary.” Recall that there has been outrage over the letter Buhari transmitted to the National Assembly that Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo should coordinate the affairs of the […]

Controversy over Buhari’s letter calling Osinbajo coordinator unnecessary – Jonathan

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

