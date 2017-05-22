Pages Navigation Menu

Coroner fixes May 29 for judgment of Late Senator Isiaka Adeleke killer

The Coroner Inquest set up by the Osun Government to investigate the cause of death of Sen. Isiaka Adeleke has fixed May 29 to give its final verdict on its findings. This was made known by the  Chief Magistrate Olusegun Ayilara during the court’s sitting on Monday in Osogbo. Ayilara said that the court commenced …

