Corps member shot dead hours before passing out in FCT

By CALEB AYANSINA

ABUJA – The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), yesterday, confirmed the death of a 25-year-old corps member, Charity Thilza, who was serving in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Charity, a graduate of Linguistics and English from the University of Maiduguri with code number, FCT/15a/5295, was shot around 3 a.m. on Monday while returning home from a nightclub, The Caribbean, in Wuse 2, Abuja.

The deceased was reported to have attended a show at the club, where a hip hop artiste, Chibuzor Azubuike, popularly called Phyno, performed on Sunday, with four friends, identified as Lola, Bisi, Pooja (an Indian) and a man.

Confirming the incident, the Director of Press, NYSC, Mrs Abosede Aderibigbe explained that Charity was killed by armed robber, who trailed her and her friends from the club.

She also disclosed that the victim was supposed to be among those passing out on Thursday.

According to her, “The victim was our member with code number, FCT/15a/5295. She was supposed to pass out on Thursday. We learnt she and her friends went clubbing.

“When they were coming back around 3a.m in a flashy car, armed robbers trailed them. When they could not get them, they shot at the car and the bullets hit her.

“They tried rushing her to the National Hospital, Abuja, but she died on the way.”

The assailants reportedly shot at the car repeatedly and some of the bullets hit Ms. Thilza, who was sitting at the back. One of her friends, Lola, was also said to have sustained gunshot injuries.

Mrs. Aderibigbe, who disclosed that the corpse of the deceased corps member was still with the Police, said efforts were being made to ensure the release of the corpse for burial Thursday.

