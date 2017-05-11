Pages Navigation Menu

Corruption allegation: Assembly orders Fayose to set up judicial panel to probe Fayemi

Following alleged noticeable discrepancies in the finances of the Ekiti State under immediate past Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, the State House of Assembly , has ordered Governor Ayodele Fayose to set up Judicial or Administrative Panel to probe his predecessor. The Assembly said the step became imperative sequel to Fayemi’s refusal to appear before the House to shed light […]

