Corruption: Group seeks establishment of special court

The Youth Initiative Against Violence and Human Rights (YIAVHA), an NGO, on Wednesday urged the Federal Government to set up a special court for corrupt persons.

Executive Director of the organisation, Mr Pwakim Jacob, made the call in an interview with the Newsmen in Jos.

According to Jacob, the on-going anti-graft war in the country can only be won if there is a court specially established to handle corruption cases.

He, however, charged anti-graft agencies in the country to shift from being “tools” in the hands of those in power to settle scores with perceived political enemies.

“For me, the APC-led administration is not really tackling corruption from its root cause; all we have so far celebrated is media trial of suspected corrupt officials with little or no conviction.

“We need to see people behind bars for their crimes, so that it will serve as deterrent to others.

“There should be special courts that prosecute corrupt individuals; that will reduce the technicalities of filling and delayed prosecution.

“These courts would be experts even in examining evidences,” he said.

Jacob also said with the establishment of the courts, public office holders at all levels would be compelled to declare their assets before and after leaving office.

