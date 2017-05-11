Corruption is result of spiritual poverty, says ECK cleric

A cleric of the Eckankar religious movement, Mr Emeka Ezeh, has traced the root of endemic corruption in the Nigerian society to spiritual poverty among the populace. Ezeh, who is the Assistant to the Spiritual Aide of Eckankar in charge of the Northern Sub-Region, stated this on Thursday at the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

